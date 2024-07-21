PM, Birla, Rahul wish Kharge on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended their warm wishes to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday.

They wished Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, a long and healthy life.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Birthday wishes to Congress President and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Extending his warm wishes, LS Speaker Birla in a post on X wrote, “Birthday greetings to Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. May you be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Leader of Opposition in the Lower House and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi while extending greetings to Kharge said his dedication to the people’s cause is an inspiration.

“A very happy birthday, Mallikarjun Kharge ji.Your tireless service and dedication to the people’s cause is an inspiration. Wishing you much love and good health,” he wrote on X.

Besides them, political leaders cutting across party lines took to the X and greeted the Congress president on the occasion.

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh said, “Best wishes to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge ji on his birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji on his birthday.I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Devegowda said, “Birthday wishes to my friend and longtime colleague Mallikarjun Kharge .May he blessed with good health and a long life. May his fair arguments always find a wide audience.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to INC President Thiru Mallikarjun Kharge avaru.”

“Your rich experience and astute leadership have been instrumental in the growth and success of the Congress party. Your dedication to social justice and efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to inspire us all. May your journey ahead be filled with continued success and impactful contributions,” Stalin said.