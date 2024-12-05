Odisha Zoo loses its prized possession: Female leopard dies of infection

A seven-year-old female leopard, which was a major attraction for tourists, died at her enclosure in Odisha’s Sambalpur Zoo, an official said on Thursday.

The captive leopard, Rani died last night at around 9.13 pm while it was undergoing treatment for infection in the uterus.

The zoo vets found discharge of pus from its reproductive organs after the animal fell ill. Antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs were administered to the leopard. But the animal did not respond to the treatment and died despite best possible efforts by the vets. The animal might have died due to infection in the uterus, added the official.

In November last year, an 8-year-old male leopard Raja was brought to the Rescue Centre of Sambalpur Zoo from Nuapada. It killed two human beings, after which it was captured and brought to Sambalpur Zoo for treatment. He has tried to kill a man in Nuapada.

After eight months of quarantine and treatment by Zoo authorities, the male leopard Raja was partnered with female species Rani last month with permission of Central Zoo Authority- New Delhi.

The couple was sighted mating with each other soon after their release in the common enclosure. The male leopard Raja is currently in good condition and is under observation, concluded the official.