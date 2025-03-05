Leopard rescued after entering Cooch Behar village

A leopard had entered Patlakhawa village, under Cooch Behar block II on Tuesday, causing panic among locals. The big cat, reportedly hunting for goats, was chased away by the villagers. The animal took refuge in a temple after fleeing from a cowshed. Forest officials successfully rescued the leopard, bringing the tense situation under control.

The Incident unfolded early in the morning when Tarun Roy, a local resident, heard his goat’s distressed cries. Upon rushing to the cowshed, Mr Roy discovered the leopard attacking the animal. Startled, he raised an alarm, prompting nearby villagers to gather at the scene. As the crowd swelled, the leopard released the goat and, in a bid to escape, dashed into the temple of Mr Roy’s house.

Authorities were immediately alerted, and teams from the Pundibari, Chilapata, and Jaldapara forest ranges swiftly arrived at the location. The forest officials strategically surrounded the temple with nets and used tranquiliser darts to subdue the leopard. Once sedated, the big cat was safely rescued and transported to Jaldapara for a health examination before being released into the wild.

Speaking on the incident, forest officer B K Nath stated: “The leopard had entered the village in search of prey. Our teams acted promptly to ensure the safety of both the animal and the villagers. After tranquilising and rescuing it, the leopard was released into the forests of Jaldapara following a thorough health check-up.”

The incident left the villagers relieved but also highlighted the increasing human-wildlife conflicts in the region. Forest officials have urged locals to remain cautious and report such sightings immediately to avoid any untoward incidents.

This rescue operation underscores the critical role of rapid response teams in mitigating wildlife emergencies while ensuring the safety of both animals and communities.