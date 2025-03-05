Leopard walks into school in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, rescued

A leopard strayed into a private school in the Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh, triggering panic among the school staff.

A team from the forest department was summoned to the spot, and it managed to rescue the leopard after almost seven hours.

However, during the rescue operation, the leopard once attacked the forest team and injured a forest guard.

The incident occurred at a private school located in the Gulab Nagar locality of the city. Luckily, no student was present in the school today, and only staff members were there. One of the teachers noticed the leopard inside a classroom.

The teacher immediately informed other staff members, and a team of the forest department was called.

While the forest team was trying to rescue the leopard, the animal pounced upon a forest guard from behind, resulting in scratch injuries to the guard. The forest guard did not receive any serious injury.

Consequently, the forest team managed to lock the leopard inside a classroom, and then it was tranquilised.

Finally, the leopard was rescued. It was then recuperated and released safely in the forest.