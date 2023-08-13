Odisha witchcraft violence: NHRC seeks ATR

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice and sought for Action Taken Report (ATR) from Odisha Chief Secretary and Director General of Police on the alleged inaction in preventing witchcraft and black magic practices in the State.

Seeking intervention of the apex rights panel, lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy pointed out that “due to failure, negligence and inaction of the Government of Odisha, the prolonged problems arising out of superstitions continue in the State.”

Citing the recent case of human sacrifice of a minor boy in Angul district, Tripathy requested the NHRC to ensure justice to the victims and their families with a permanent solution of the heinous practice.

The NHRC in its order stated “in the instant matter has highlighted before this Commission a serious issue of human sacrifices, murders and heinous acts, which are prevailing across the State of Odisha, on suspicion of sorcery and witchcraft. In support of his allegation, the complainant has cited the number of such incidents which have happened recently and statistics of the number of persons so killed.”

It is alleged that the root cause of these barbaric acts is negligence on part of State Officials in implementing the Act relating to witchcraft and Sorcery. Even police officials avoid inserting provisions of the Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act 2013 in the FIRs. It is alleged that on account of such negligence of State machinery, violation of human rights continue in the State, NHRC stated.

The NHRC sought for an action taken report within a period of four weeks including the steps taken by the State for curbing the menace of human sacrifices, murders arising out of sorcery, black magic and witchcraft.