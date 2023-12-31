Odisha Vigilance tops country’s State-wise DA case detection for 2nd successive year

Odisha Vigilance has detected and registered the highest number of Disproportionate Asset cases in the country for the second successive year, said an official of the State’s anti-corruption bureau on Sunday.

Of the 265 prevention of corruption act cases registered in 2023, 85 were instituted for acquisition of disproportionate assets against 89 public servants and 42 private persons. The total disproportionate assets in all the 85 cases crossed over Rs 124 crore.

While 37 DA cases were registered against Class-I officers and 19 DA cases were registered against Class-II officers. The top two cash recoveries in DA searches in 2023 are respectively 2nd & 3rd highest in the history of Odisha Vigilance.

Advertisement

”This year too, we are hopeful of recording a similar performance. The detection of DA cases against Class-I Officers during the last 2 years has remained the highest in the last 5 years. 36 Spouses were also brought in the ambit of investigations as co-accused in DA cases,” said the official.

In 2023, seven government officers (4 Class-II officers & 3 Class-III employees) were intercepted while carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 31.4590 lakh.

As many as 98 trap cases were instituted during the year against 109 public servants and 14 private persons for demand and acceptance of bribes amounting to Rs.28.27 Lakhs.

During the year, 82 misappropriation cases relating to misappropriation of public money were registered against 191 persons, including 162 public servants and 29 private persons.

The Vigilance booked and arrested 166 persons including 26 Class-I officers in 2023.

Among those arrested, include 26 Engineers of different departments, as many Revenue Officers, 15 Police Officers, 9 Forest Officers, 6 Integrated Child Development Scheme functionaries and three Doctors, informed the vigilance directorate in a statement.