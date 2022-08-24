Odisha Vigilance Director asks officers to maintain high probity

The Odisha government has put in place a robust anti-corruption mechanism with a thrust on transparency and zero tolerance to corruption. The trainee and newly recruited officers must ensure high probity in their personal conduct and ensure transparency and corruption free service delivery to the people of the state, said Director, Vigilance, YK Jethwa here on Wednesday.

The Odisha anti-corruption wing head said this while speaking at the two-day induction training on anti-corruption laws for the Odisha Finance Service (OFS) and the Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service (OT&AS) probationers of 2019 Batch (Direct Recruit).

Highlighting the importance of financial transparency and good governance as part of 5T framework of the state, Jethwa said: “The training module of this nature will provide inputs on anti-corruption laws, maintenance of government accounts, audit, irregularities in financial management, preventive vigilance.”

It will also help them bring in credibility and transparency in day to day work, he added.

“The transparency and zero tolerance to corruption were the cornerstones of governance in Odisha. Financial management is an important component of good governance. The trainee officers must have to adhere strictly to the financial rules and regulations,” said Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, on the occasion.

The two-day schedule includes focused modules on preventive vigilance, anti-corruption laws, Lokayukta system, accounts and audit procedures, as well as case study based discussions on financial irregularities in execution of governmental schemes and projects and remedial measures, with participation of eminent serving and guest faculty including senior administrators and domain experts.