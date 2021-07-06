Odisha has recorded twenty Black Fungus or Mucormycosis fatalities so far. The healthcare facilities in both the private and government sectors are currently treating over 100 cases of infection, health officials said.

Since the 1st week of May, 130 mucormycosis cases have been detected in the state, out of which 16 infected persons have been cured of the disease.

However, the Mucormycosis situation in the state is not alarming considering fewer cases are being reported since last fortnight.

Initially, there was inadequate stock of Amphotericin-B, which has emerged as a last-line of defence against the deadly fungal infection. However, now there is ample stock of these life-saving drugs for treating Black Fungus-infected patients, said State’s Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra.

Odisha had detected the first case of deadly Black Fungus infection in a 71-year-old patient going through post-COVID recovery on 10 May.