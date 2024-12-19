Odisha to pay Rs one lac to disabled officer for delayed appointment

Abiding by Orissa High Court order, the State Government has asked the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to pay Rs one lakh to a physically challenged candidate for Odisha Administrative Officer (OAS) for inordinate delay in appointment for the State civil service officer post.

Anushrav Gantayat, currently posted as Training Reserve Officer at Puri Collectorate, had appeared in the OPSC-conducted civil service examination in 2017. However the commission had rejected his application for the job after the preliminary examination even though he had secured the qualifying mark for the reserved category of candidates.

Alleging discrimination and seeking justice, Gantayay had moved the High Court, which later in December 2023 had ruled in his favour. The Court had directed the government to appoint him in OAS cadre by creating a supernumerary post. The Court had also issued directions for payment of Rs one lakh compensation to the candidate for the harassment caused to him. Though the Government abiding by the Court order had appointed the petitioner, the compensation award was not carried out.

“I am directed to say that the High Court of Orissa, in its judgment dated 19.12.2023 filed by Anushrav Gantayat v. State of Odisha and Others, directed that the petitioner be recommended for appointment under the OAS cadre by creating a supernumerary post. In compliance with the Court’s directions, the General Administration & Public Grievances Department has issued the necessary recommendation to Revenue & Disaster Management Department to appoint him under OAS cadre by creating a supernumerary post and to comply with the other direction of the Court”, additional secretary GA & PG department wrote to Chairman, OPSC.

“Since the petitioner has been deprived of his legitimate rights accruing out of the Act, 2016 so also Article 16 of the Constitution of India, to mitigate the hardship so also loss caused to the petitioner, who is a disabled person, this Court directs the State-Opposite Parties to pay the Petitioner a cost of Rs one lakh within a period” the Court had ordered”.

“You are, therefore, requested to kindly take necessary steps to comply with the judgment of the High Court of Orissa, for payment of the cost of Rs. one lakh to the petitioner Anushrav Gantayat at earliest possible under intimation to the High Court as well as this Department, the official letter concluded.