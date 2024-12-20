AAP replaces Yadav from Mehrauli with Mahendra Chaudhary

The AAP on Friday replaced its candidate and incumbent MLA Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli assembly constituency with Mahendra Chaudhary following Yadav’s wish of not contesting the elections.

In a post on X ,Yadav wrote, “Twelve years ago, inspired by Arvind Kejriwal, I joined AAP and the party gave me a lot. Today, after meeting Arvind ji, I told him that I will not contest elections till I am acquitted by the court. I am completely innocent and the allegations levelled against me are politically motivated and false.”

Advertisement

“That is why I have requested him to relieve me from contesting the elections. I will continue to serve the people of Mehrauli and make Kejriwal CM again by living like a common worker. Jai Hind,” the post mentioned.

Advertisement

Following this, the party announced Mahendra Chaudhary as its candidate for Mehrauli. Chaudhary is the husband of Rekha Mahender Chaudhary, an incumbent AAP councillor from Mehrauli. He had unsuccessfully contested as a Congress candidate in 2020 assembly polls from the same seat before joining AAP in 2022.

Naresh Yadav was earlier named by the AAP as its Mehrauli candidate for the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. However, on November 30, Yadav was sentenced to two years in prison in the 2016 Quran desecration case and was also fined Rs 11,000.