Odisha on Tuesday registered 45 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the death toll to 3,080 while the coastal State’s daily infection and test positivity rate is on a declining trend in June after consistently averaging 10,000 positive cases in June.

The current month is witnessing the deadliest surge of daily fatalities reporting almost 10% of State’s cumulative death toll. As many as 289 COVID deaths have been reported in the first eight days of the month at a daily average of 36 deaths.

The increase in deaths is attributed to negligence on part of symptomatic people to get tested. Delayed detection led to the health aggravating. Almost 90% of those who succumbed to infection in ICU and ventilator beds in June were due to hospitalization at a late stage, said public health experts.

The State reported 5,896 fresh infections at 8.5% Test Positivity Rate (TPR), while the State’s cumulative pandemic caseload has climbed to 8,25,110, according to Odisha’s COVID dashboard information updated at 9.06 am today.

The daily positivity rate dropped to less than 10% for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile the active cases (74,172) continue to remain below one lakh mark with daily recoveries breaching the virus infections. As many as 8,851 patients who were either home isolated or hospitalized recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,69,503 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 39 days at a daily average of 9,474 cases in the State while 1,039 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average death of 27.

As per the information posted at the COVID dashboard of Odisha government, 36 percent of the 30 districts are currently in the Red Zone category as the active cases in as many as 11 revenue districts have surpassed 1,000 count. Nine districts have gone green with less than 500 active cases.

The number of fresh infections dropped below 10,000 for the 8th consecutive day this month Khurda logged the highest of 1,102 new infections followed by Cuttack (766) and Jajpur (514).

The state has tested over 1.23 crore samples for COVID-19 till date, including 68,896 on Monday. Odisha’s overall test positivity rate stands at 6.7 per cent while TPR was recorded at 8.5 on Tuesday

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March 2020 when an Italy-returnee from Bhubaneswar had tested positive. The State’s tally surpassed one lakh mark in 169 days following the detection of the first case. On 15 May, Odisha’s caseload had crossed the six lakh mark.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 90.63% with as many as 7,47,805 cured of the disease so far. Odisha currently has 74,172 active cases, which account for 8.98% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.86% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.03% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.77% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.89% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.