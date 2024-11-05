Odisha pollution panel pulls up Vedanta Group, suspends permission for fly ash handling

Digging gaping holes in the fly ash dumping by the Vedanta Limited-owned thermal power plant in Jharsuguda district, the State Pollution Control (SPCB) Board of Odisha has suspended the ash handling permission to the plant till further orders.

“The permission granted in favour of the abandoned quarry at Ammapalli, Jharsuguda for filling with ash is hereby suspended till further orders”, SPCB said in an order on Monday.

The toxic fly ash slurry from the pond galloped to the river, croplands, village areas and plant-side wetlands, triggering colossal environmental and ecological damage to the area. If the trend continues and the ash pond dykes cave in future, it will invite irreparable environmental disaster to the area, a SPCB official said, quoting the contents of public complaints received by the pollution watchdog.

“From the non-compliances, it is established that you (TPP) have grossly failed to comply with the guidelines of SPCB for Reclamation of low lying areas and abandoned quarry with ash vide letter No. 11047, dated 21.08.2017 stipulated in the Consent to Operate order and Guidelines for disposal/utilization of fly ash for reclamation of low lying areas and in stowing of abandoned mines/ quarries prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi on March, 2019”, SPCB stated.

The SPCB found that the TPP unit of Vedanta did not provide garland drain around the proposed site, before starting dumping of fly ash to avoid entry of surface-runoff during the rainy season into the nearby land. The company did not dewater the accumulated water in the quarry before starting the dumping activity.

The thermal power plant did not provide the check/retaining dyke all around the quarry to prevent entry of runoff/ wash out leading to contamination of nearby natural nallah (water inlet).

The trucks carrying the fly ash were found not covered with tarpaulin causing spillages of ash over & public roads, resulting in fugitive emissions during the plying of vehicles. Further, the trucks were found to be overloaded and adequate free board is not maintained in the trucks to avoid overflow/spillage during transportation.

Water sprinkling arrangement is not provided at the approach road connecting to quarry / site to minimise fugitive emission during transportation of fly ash. The empty trucks returning from the site were not found to be cleaned/washed properly causing fugitive emissions during the plying of vehicles, it concluded.

