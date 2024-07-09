19 coal mines allocated for fly ash disposal, centralized portal soon: Govt

The Ministry of Coal said it is actively working to ensure the proper disposal and repurposing of fly ash generated by thermal power plants by allocating mine voids for this purpose.

A total of 19 mines have been allocated to 13 Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) to address environmental concerns associated with fly ash disposal and promote sustainable practices within the coal mining sector, the ministry said.

Additionally, approximately 20.39 lakh tonnes of fly ash have been repurposed to date at Gorbicoal mine pit-1, it added.

It highlighted that a Central level Working Group (CLWG) under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal was formed in 2023 for the same. The interested Thermal Power Plants applied for the allocation of mine voids to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which was eventually discussed in the CLWG meeting.

The Ministry of Coal also said that it, in collaboration with the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), is in the process of creating a centralized portal to manage the application process for the allocation of mine voids to Thermal Power Plants for fly ash backfilling activities. This portal aims to streamline operations and ensure transparency and efficiency.

Comprehensive feasibility studies are being conducted to explore the optimal methods for mixing fly ash with overburden in operational mines. A significant feasibility study is underway at the Nigahi operational mine in collaboration with the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR).

This study aims to determine the optimal percentage of fly ash to be mixed with overburden, with results expected soon, it said.

As per Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notification dated 3rd November 2009, the term “fly ash” means and includes, all ash generated such as Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) ash, dry fly ash, bottom ash, pond ash and mound ash.