Odisha police impounds Egyptian ship on High Court’s direction

The Odisha Police on Friday impounded an Egyptian bulk carrier ship MV WADI ALBOSTAN at Paradip port after the Orissa high court adjudicating an admiralty suit had ordered the foreign vessel’s confiscation on the charge of supplying of Low Sulphur Marine Gas Oil (LSMGO) to the ElbOil GambH, a global trader of marine fuels .

The Egyptian ship anchored at Paradip port on 5 August from the Port of Chittagong, Bangladesh for export of iron ores to China.

Earlier on 14 August, the Orissa High Court single bench judge Justice V. Narasingh adjudicating an admiralty suit passed a decree in favour of ElbOil GambH and directed the Egyptian ship to settle Rs 3.96 crore lakh claim for low supply of goods under Section 4 (1)(l) of the Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act, 2017.

“In pursuant to the High Court order, the Civil Judge (Senior Division) ,Kujang issued an arrest warrant against the ship. The magistrate designated by the court with the help of police arrested the ship in the harbour area of the port at Paradip. The ship captain has been directed not to leave the port without obtaining proper permission from the court”, said the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Paradip , Santosh Jena.

“Prima facie, this Court is satisfied that the claim is maintainable in this forum of admiralty against the aforesaid Vessel. This Court is persuaded to hold that unless such order of arrest of Defendant – Vessel is passed, case of the Plaintiff will be frustrated and the suit will be rendered infructuous as it is stated by the plaintiff on instructions that the vessel in question is likely to leave Paradip Port shortly”, the High Court had earlier ordered.

It is pertinent to note here that the Orissa high court on 30 July adjudicating an admiralty suit had also ordered the ‘arrest’ of Chinese ship MV Zhe Hai 505 on the charge of ‘low supply marine gas oil’ to a trading company.