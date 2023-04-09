Odisha plans directorate to connect Odias living in and outside the country

The Odisha Government has decided to establish a ‘Directorate of Odisha Paribar’ to create a one-stop point of contact and support system for Pravasi Odias, who live in other parts of the country and across the world.

The proposal in this regard was approved on Sunday at the first ever digital Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Kyoto in Japan.

There is the need for a single point of connection for the people of Odisha staying both within and outside the country with the state government. This will strengthen the relation between NROs and the State government and its people through an organized liaisoning framework, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

The “Directorate of Odisha Paribar” will work under the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture to have a better connection with the Pravasi Odias within the country and across the world. The Directorate will engage with the diaspora in the growth journey of Odisha by leveraging their knowledge, skills and global reach while also making efforts to resolve any issues they may be facing, an official statement said.

It will act as a single point of interface with the government departments for the resolution of specific issues relating to labour, students, cultural promotion, and clearances.

Besides, it will develop a closer relationship with the people of Odisha living in different states and abroad including Gen Next through partnerships at individual, institutional and civil society levels on matters relating to the promotion of Odia language, culture and heritage, tourism and sports; handlooms and handicrafts.

The directorate will develop a dedicated portal titled ‘Paribar – the portal for Pravasi Odias and there will be an advisory council to be headed by the Chief Minister.

The members of the Council shall be nominated by the state government. The number of members, tenure of their membership etc. will be as decided by the state government from time to time. The Minister for Odia Language, Literature and Culture shall be the permanent member of the council. The Secretary of the OLLC department shall be the Member Convener.

People of Odisha living in different parts of the country and across the world are a sizeable proportion of overseas Indians consisting of Non-resident Indian (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and people from Odisha who go for work or as tourists, students etc.

Aspirational migration from Odisha has a long history. Merchants from Odisha had maritime trade links with the South East Asia and East Asian nations. In the era of globalization and with enhanced skilling, people from Odisha are moving to different parts of the world and within the country for higher education, research, entrepreneurship, employment.

They have made a name for themselves in diverse fields and regularly evince a keen interest in the development of their motherland and showcase the cultural heritage of Odisha in the national and international arena. Similarly, a large number of people from Odisha are working in other states within the country. Our people from Odisha engaged in different sectors eagerly aspire to be a part of Odisha’s transformative growth story, the statement said.