Recalibrating China policy

Political rhetoric is on the rise these days throughout the country. All want to win the election and form the next government in the country. This is not surprising at all. After all, politics is all about power, and elections are a game of numbers for the political parties. He said that whatever is going on across India as a part of the poll strategy is nothing unusual. This is what happens during elections in every democratic nation. The world’s largest democracy is no exception.

Similarly, the country’s media can also measure or pretend to be able to judge popular pulls and pressures. Naturally, the media gives coverage to the electoral rhetoric of the political parties and, of course, the probable outcome of the election, as it can feed the taste of ordinary men and thus serve the interests of the media. There is nothing wrong with this, as the situation has become tougher for the media in the changed circumstances. Ultimately, the media covers only those points that the political parties want to highlight.

As a result, sensible and logical reasoning remains suspended during the election period. The reality is that in the opium intoxication of elections, it is meaningless to search for logic anywhere. Unfortunately, this is a deliberate ploy by the political parties to keep aside all those issues they feel are worthless in the election bazaar. But the reality remains the same. After all, it is foolish to assume that the discourse in and around the country would take a break for India’s election hurly-burly.

Advertisement

India’s strategic and diplomatic arenas are such important fields where new equations evolve on a regular basis. Some of the developments that happened during the last few days prove the apprehension true. The people of this country have heard political hype regarding India’s territorial integrity during the election campaign for the all-important battle of the ballots in 2024. One example is the ongoing debate on Katchatheevu Island. Unfortunately, political parties in the country are trying to manipulate this for electoral gain. The message is obvious: Katchatheevu Island has become an election issue. But it is hard to predict whether the issue will reframe India’s strategic and maritime policies or go to the iceberg after the election.

After all, this is bound to happen if the merit of an issue is judged as per the productivity of converting an issue into votes. But who cares? Undoubtedly, India has certain leverage in the Indian Ocean region. But is it the same in the context of China and Beijing’s sinister design against India? This is certainly not true. From the developments during the last few days, China’s anti-India approach became evident in substantial parts of Arunachal Pradesh once again.

As per reports, China has renamed several places in Arunachal Pradesh using Chinese and Tibetan names. It is true that merely renaming a place does not mean ownership. The Indian leadership has also given the same logic: does India renaming the places located in Tibet and mainland China mean anything substantive? It is true that such efforts prove nothing. But is the matter so simple? This bears significance. After all, no issue can be trifled with when the matter is related to the Chinese obsession with Arunachal Pradesh. Instead, the relevant point is to ponder why China is doing so. The important point is to unveil the Chinese strategy behind all of these.

The same is also applicable to the ongoing controversy regarding Katchatheevu Island. There is no doubt that India has both reasons and the requisite strength to make the island a part of Indian territory. The people of India, particularly the brave security force of the country, are adamant about defending every inch of Indian territory and annexing all those parts that legitimately belong to India. India can also steward the international opinion required for such action. However, as a responsible nation, the country would like to abstain from any such activity that may impact the regional balance. However, it is too early to comment on what New Delhi will do in the near future.

However, China’s context is different and opposite from India’s standpoint. China hardly respects international norms. Beijing is neither sincere nor accountable for global or regional peace and solidarity. In fact, China’s approach has always been to establish strategic dominance through military power. Naturally, dealing with such an enemy is never easy, and India knows it very well. Beijing always wants to sabotage India’s strategic and security interests, and China can go to any extent for this.

Naturally, the strategic ramifications of China renaming certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh can never be ignored. Significantly, China initiated the process after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Arunachal visit. PM Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel, which was built to make the movement of the Indian troops easier in the mountainous region. This move by New Delhi is part of India’s strategic mission against China. Naturally, the Chinese effort to rename the places in Arunachal Pradesh is a counter strategy. The underlying message is clear: China is adamant about showing escalation and aggression, and Beijing is serious about keeping the morale of the red army high.

Similarly, China is trying to show that it has identified some of the weak zones of India across Arunachal Pradesh. China is a subtle player in the game of strategic and diplomatic propaganda. Beijing has been running this propaganda machinery since beginning to create confusion among the people of Arunachal Pradesh. However, the important point for India is properly assessing all those parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The significant point is to reach a logical conclusion, whether it is propaganda or if there is any factor that needs more attention. The more sensible approach is to review the security scenario of all those parts, improve the infrastructure, and ensure logistics to strengthen India’s strategic hold. This is a far better option than mocking the Chinese effort during the election rallies. Such issues related to the country’s security cannot be addressed in an election ‘jumla’, and no political party can be allowed to do so. Any effort that may impact the morale of the country’s brave soldiers patrolling the border should be dealt with strongly.

However, the issue has special significance in the context of Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from strategic implications, the socio-political significance of the issue in the case of Arunachal Pradesh can never be ignored. Unlike the other north-eastern states, Arunachal Pradesh has always displayed solidarity with India. Despite uncongenial neighbourhoods and constant provocation from China, Arunachal Pradesh has always shown commitment as an integral part of the country.

Significantly, the state has not reported the separatist movement or insurgency. This time, the people of Arunachal Pradesh also gave a befitting reply to China. The youths of Arunachal have reacted more sensibly against China. However, the situation may go against India’s interests. China has been providing a free 5G network across the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese influence is quite evident on the social media platforms in Arunachal Pradesh. The state youths have been demanding the creation of a special Arunachal brigade in the Indian army.

Similarly, like other parts of the north-eastern states, the youth of Arunachal Pradesh need education, jobs, and social security. Both New Delhi and Itanagar need to make policies to fulfil the needs and aspirations of today’s Arunachal Pradesh for a better tomorrow, which will ultimately help India recalibrate her China policy. This is far more important than hyping during the election rallies. But will the political leadership think sensibly? This remains to be seen.

The writer is an independent contributor