Odisha officer with assets worth 336 pc more than his income arrested

The anti-corruption Vigilance Wing of Odisha Police on Saturday arrested an Additional Civil Supplies Office in Kendrapara district for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of 336 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The corrupt officer – Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra, Additional Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO), Kendrapara – amassed huge ill-gotten wealth including Rs 2.86 crore deposits, two buildings in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, two residential properties in both the cities and 850 grams of yellow metals.

Mohapatra was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and was forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 336 per cent of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Advertisement

The Court later rejected his bail application and remanded him to jail custody. Cases under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/ 12 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 were registered against Mohapatra and his spouse, the vigilance said in a statement.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Mohapatra were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets, which were 336 per cent in excess of his known sources of income, it added.