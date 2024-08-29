ED attaches assets worth Rs 834 cr of EMAAR and MGF in Gurugram, Delhi

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties belonging to EMAAR India Limited and MGF Developments Limited in connection with an alleged money laundering probe, the Central agency said on Thursday.

According to the anti-money laundering agency, the properties are valued at Rs. 834.03 crore and are in the form of land located in 20 villages of the Gurugram district in Haryana and Delhi.

The ED is probing the alleged money laundering case in connection with a licence dating back to November 2010, obtained from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for a residential colony falling in Sector-65 and 66 of (erstwhile) Gurgaon, the agency said.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged corruption against the then Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, then Director DTCP Trilok Chand Gupta, M/s EMAAR MGF Land Limited and 14 other colonizer companies, the anti-money laundering agency said on Thursday.