Odisha: NGT constitutes panel to probe illegal extraction of minor minerals

Expressing concern over the alleged extraction of minor minerals from the government land without mandatory environmental clearance in Odisha’s Cuttack district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the constitution of a four-member committee to probe it.

The NGT, taking cognizance of the petition filed by Srikanta Kumar Pakal and others, has also issued notices to the concerned authorities of the State and the Centre.

The illegal extraction of soil and minor minerals was being carried out for the laying of third line railway track from Bhadrak to Nergundi near Uchapada Panchayat under Tangi-Choudwar Tehsil of Cuttack district, the petition alleged.

Advertisement

The minor mineral cannot be lifted from source without environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), approved mining plan and consent from the State Pollution Control Board, the petition stated, quoting legal provisions.

“In our opinion, matter requires consideration. Issue notice to the Respondents, returnable within four weeks,” the NGT stated.

“Considering the allegations made out in the petition, we deem it appropriate to constitute a Committee comprising of the Senior Scientist, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, District Mining Officer, Cuttack, District Collector, Cuttack or his representative Officer not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and Divisional Forest Officer, Cuttack,” the NGT ordered.

The Committee shall visit the site and submit its Report with regard to the allegations made in the Original Application within three weeks, the order stated.

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board shall be the Nodal Body for all logistic purposes and shall file the Inspection Report on affidavit.

In case violations are found, the Committee shall recommend penalty as well as environmental compensation and also suggest remedial measures, if any, the NGT concluded while posting the matter for further hearing on 10 January.