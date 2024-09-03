Odisha mining officer with assets worth 500% more than his income arrested

The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested a deputy director of mines for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of 500 per cent more than his known sources of income.

Dharanidhar Nayak, Deputy Director of Mines, Talcher in Angul district was arrested for not being able to explain satisfactorily for possessing disproportionate assets worth about Rs 5 crore, the anti-graft wing of State police said in a statement.

The arrested mines officers amassed the wealth in a decade-long career as a government servant.

The disproportionate assets possessed by Nayak and his family members included two multi storeyed buildings, a 3-BHK Flat worth approximately Rs 1.30 crore, a duplex of 1800 square feet area, two market complexes with 19 shops, 11 landed properties, deposits of Rs 53.53 lakh, household articles worth Rs 54.70 lakh, Rs 9.85 lakh cash.

The accused Nayak, booked under sections 13(2)r/w13(1)(b)/12 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018, was later sent to jail custody after the special court rejected his bail application, the vigilance concluded.