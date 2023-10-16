Odisha: Man pelts stone inside court, arrested

A 70-year-old man, who allegedly pelted stones inside the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Chhatrapur in Ganjam district targeting the judge, was taken into custody, police said.

The presiding judge had, however, a narrow escape and was unhurt as the stone missed the target.

The incident occurred when the hearing of a case was in progress in the court. Then all of a sudden, the trouble-maker threw stones leaving everybody in a state of panic.

Advertisement

The man was however promptly overpowered by court employees and lawyers, who later handed him over to the police.

The accused has been identified as Subash Chandra Sahu, a native of Badakundanda village under Bhanjanagar police station jurisdiction.

A computer and some furniture were damaged following the stone pelting. However, none was hurt in the incident.

The accused has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated. Exact cause which drove the man to take law unto the hands is yet to be ascertained, police said.