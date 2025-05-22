Odisha logs fresh COVID-19 case after 2-and-a-half years

Odisha has logged a fresh COVID-19 infection after a two-and-a-half year’s hiatus with a patient diagnosed with the virus in a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital.

The health condition of the patient is stable and the patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, said an official of the state’s health department appealing to the people not to panic.

As per the COVID dashboard of the Odisha Government, 26 cases were detected in the state on November 8, 2022.

Responding to media queries, Health and Family Welfare Department’s Secretary Aswathy S advised people “not to panic about the sporadic appearance of covid cases in the state of Odisha”.

The state government is maintaining strict vigil, and closely monitoring the situation. The government machinery is in all alertness for countering any form of emergency, she said.

Sporadic and singular cases of COVID are continuously being detected in various parts of the country since the fall of pandemic’s peak in 2020-21. Since then, the disease is well controlled and contained in Odisha. Rollout of free vaccines, mass vaccination coupled with continued government efforts reduced the spread and burden of the disease to a great extent in Odisha, health secretary Aswathy further said.

The sporadic cases are continuous phenomena, and those are managed as per the established protocols as and when they arise. As per National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) indicators, these sporadic cases are of “mild variety of known pre-existing strains”. They do not cause any grave disease. NCDC or WHO has not issued any new additional advisory with regard to sporadic cases. Still the health department is in all readiness to deal with the cases as and when they are detected, the Health Secretary concluded.