Daily new Covid-19 case numbers rose above 15,000 after nearly a month, taking the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases to 1,10,46,914, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. Daily deaths also went above 130 after a gap of 26 days

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare cautioned that the Covid-19 situation in seven states is deteriorating since cases there have contributed 89.5 per cent to the tally.

A total of 16,738 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,705 with 138 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

On 29 January, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours after which each day’s additional caseload stayed below 15,000.

The active caseload increased to 1,51,708 which comprises 1.37 percent of the total infections.

The Ministry said that Maharashtra and Kerala continue to report the highest daily new cases while the situation in Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh has been deteriorating for a few days. In addition, two states ~ Gujarat and Tamil Nadu ~ which were reporting low figures, are now witnessing a resurgence of cases.

Of the 16,738 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s data, Maharashtra saw the highest daily new cases at 8,807.

It is followed by Kerala with 4,106 while Punjab reported 558 new cases. Maharashtra also accounted for 80 of the fatalities.

Maharashtra’s figures for Thursday were 8,702 new cases and 56 deaths.

~With inputs from PTI~