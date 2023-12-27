Odisha logs five COVID-19 cases in a week

Odisha logged two fresh cases of COVID-19 infections, taking the coronavirus tally to five in the current month, health authorities informed on Wednesday.

The fresh cases of infections were all detected in the last week. The infected persons did not require hospitalisation and are in home isolation under the medical supervision of the Health Department. They are recovering fast. All the cases of illnesses are mild and self-limiting, said an official of the Health Department.

There is no cause of immediate worry. The state has reported only 16 coronavirus cases since November including the fresh reported cases. The situation is being closely monitored. The district collectors and concerned health officials have been instructed to step up ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) surveillance at health facility level and community level.

Though cases have marginally increased in five states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa, Odisha has been largely free from spurt in infection, the official added.