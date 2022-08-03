Odisha logs 920 new Covid cases at 4.29% TPR

Odisha recorded 920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as against yesterday’s 741 cases while the test positivity rate (TPR) crossed 4% mark, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,15,603, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that the Sundargarh district with 250 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Khurda at 133.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,142 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 53 other Covid patients have died due to co-morbidities so far.

There are now 6,385 active cases, of which 1,569 are in the Sundargarh district and 1,058 in the Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 4.29 per cent as the cases were detected out of 21,429 samples tested. As many as 166 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share in the country’s confirmed virus caseload is 3.06% while the active cases are 40.23% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts stands at 3.06% of the country’s total recovery.

Odisha has, so far, reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 28 districts of the state while the remaining two districts did not report any cases.