Near to zero COVID casualty for September in capital

No life was lost in the capital due to Covid-19 consecutively for nine days, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. In fact, except for three days, 7 September, 16 September and 18 September, the current month has been free from such fatalities.

The bulletin showed that 29 fresh cases of Covid-19-infected persons were identified out of 62,546 tests conducted throughout the national capital. The positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

Thirty-seven patients who were admitted to hospitals after they were found to be suffering from the coronavirus disease recovered and were discharged by their doctors.

Delhi now had 371 active cases of the deadly virus and those getting treatment under the home isolation system were counted to be 118 in number.

So far as the availability of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients was concerned, the number of vacant beds was 11,577 and the number of beds occupied by such patients was 217.

There were 95 containment zones in the city with the situation remaining almost under control.

The count of people who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 2,09,860 and the number of those who got fully jabbed with both vaccine doses till today was 54,08,131.