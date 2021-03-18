Maharashtra registered a new high of Covid-19 cases with 25,833 new patients on Thursday, surpassing the previous single-day peak of 24,886 registered on September 11, 2020, health officials said here.

Simultaneously, the fatalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have surpassed the 20,000 mark to reach 20,009 with 14 deaths in the past 24 hours – making it the worst-hit in the country.

The latest developments came a day after Maharashtra total deaths zoomed past the 53,000 mark, exactly a year since the first Covid-19 fatality was recorded on March 17, 2020.