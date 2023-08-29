Odisha HC orders relocation of stray dogs from NLU campus in 24 hours

Expressing concern over the menace of stray dogs at National Law University of Odisha in Cuttack, the Orissa High Court on Monday directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation to relocate the canine species from the campus from the premiere law institute within next 24 hours.

The high court’s direction came in the wake of stray dogs going on a biting spree on the campus. A first-year student is suffering from cerebral plasma and 65 per cent disability after being bitten as many as seven times in the last one month.

“Having regard to the gravity of the situation, we direct the Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation to engage the concerned squad under supervision of the Health Officer for relocating all the stray dogs from the campus of the National Law University of Odisha within 24 hours from now. A compliance report is to be filed by day-after-tomorrow”, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S.Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho directed in an order.

The relief urged in the public interest litigation (PIL) is relocation of the stray dogs from the campus of the (NLUO, as according to the petitioner those dogs are causing threat to life of Aditya Roy Chowdhury, a first year student of N.L.U.O. who suffers from cerebral palsy and 65 per cent disability.

In the last one month, he has been chased by the stray dogs in the University campus 15 times and bitten 7 times. The last attack was on 26 August, 2023. Each time he had to take Anti-Rabies Injection, the order stated.