Odisha govt extends food security scheme till Dec 2028

In a social security initiative aimed at people living below the poverty line, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced to extend the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) by five more years till December 31, 2028.

The beneficiaries of the SFSS were entitled to get 5 kg of rice free of cost till December 31, 2023. The state government will spend Rs 1,250 crore from its own resources in the next five years at the rate of Rs 250 crore per year, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

A total of 9,97,055 people from 3,14,923 families in the state are covered under the State Food Security Scheme. They are getting 5 kg of rice per month for free.

Advertisement

“With the extension of the scheme by another five years, these beneficiaries can now avail of the benefit from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2028,” the CMO statement said.

It also emphasised that the Chief Minister has given strict instructions to ensure that no poor person in the state is deprived of food security. The state government had launched its own SFSS after many families were left out of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The Naveen Patnaik government had launched its own food security scheme on 2 October, 2018 with an aim to benefit 25 lakh people who were left out of the NFSA.