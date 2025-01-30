Odisha govt approves proposal for 50-bed multi-speciality hospitals in state’s 30 districts

The Odisha government has accepted a proposal from SUM Health Care Services for setting up 50-bed multi-speciality hospitals in each district of the state to extend affordable and quality healthcare to the people at the grassroots level.

The Rs 1,000 crore project aims to provide primary, secondary, trauma, emergency, diagnostic, geriatric care, and physiotherapy facilities, along with pharmacy outlets, in each district headquarters town of the state, said Mr Anurag Nayak, Project Manager of SUM Healthcare Services.

The investment will create direct employment for 900 people and indirect job opportunities for around 6,000 persons, he said.

The acceptance of the proposal was announced at the Utkarsh Odisha conclave here in the presence of the state’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology, Dr Mukesh Mahaling, and the Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary, Ms S Aswathy.