Odisha govt signs MoU to treat congenital foot deformity

The Odisha government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cure International India Trust to implement a state-wide Clubfoot Management Programme with emphasis on surgery for the congenital deformity.

Clubfoot is a common type of birth defect that affects muscles and bones in the feet. Instead of being straight, a clubfoot points down and turns in. This twisting causes the toes to point toward the opposite leg, said health experts.

The MoU aims to provide free treatment for clubfoot, a congenital condition that affects newborn babies, ensuring immediate at the same time effective intervention to treat the condition.

“Early treatment of clubfoot is crucial, and parents should seek medical help immediately after the birth of their child. The Odisha government’s collaboration with Cure International India Trust ensures that treatment is accessible and free of cost for families across the State,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling said on the occasion.

Dr. Santhosh George, Director of Cure International India Trust, explained that surgery is not essentially required for treating clubfoot. Instead, the Trust has developed specialized footwear that helps address the condition effectively. The footwear comes in 22 different sizes, designed to fit children with clubfoot.

Dr. George expressed optimism, stating that cCurrently, the success rate for clubfoot treatment in Odisha is 50%. With continued government support, we expect to achieve a 100% success rate within the next few years.”

There will be no financial burden on the State as Cure International India Trust will bear all costs associated with the programme, including training, distribution of foot abduction braces (special shoes), and the employment of counsellors to guide families through treatment and follow-up care

The government plans to expand the programme across the state by establishing treatment centers in every district, ensuring that all children have access to care. The programme also includes extensive training for medical professionals on the Ponseti method, a non-surgical technique used for clubfoot correction.