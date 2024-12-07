Odisha forest officer arrested for amassing assets exceeding his income

The anti-corruption vigilance wing of the Odisha Police on Saturday arrested a senior forest officer posted in Sambalpur district for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, amounting to 164% more than his known sources of income.

“Rebati Raman Joshi, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Hirakud Wildlife Division, Sambalpur, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur, for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) amounting to 164% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.28 dated 07.12.2024 was registered against Joshi and his spouse under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018,” the Vigilance directorate said in a statement.

The forest officer was remanded in judicial custody after the Special Court rejected his bail application.

During a marathon search operation, the vigilance sleuths detected ill-gotten assets, including buildings, a commercial complex, and 10 residential plots in posh localities.

After a thorough search, inventory, and further inquiry, the income, expenditure, and assets of Joshi and his spouse were calculated. It was found that he possessed disproportionate assets amounting to 164% more than his known sources of income, vigilance officials said.