Odisha a role model in disaster management, says minister

Odisha has become a role model for the entire country in disaster management over the years by invigorating its early warning mechanism, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said here on Tuesday.

A proper and foolproof early warning system holds the key to successful handling of natural disasters, and Odisha has been able to tackle nature’s fury effectively over the years by invigorating its early warning mechanism, Pujari said.

“Once the early warning system becomes perfect, mitigating the situation and facing natural disasters will become easier for the government,” Pujari said while speaking at a function marking a consultation with the United Nations India and Reliance Foundation.

The coastal state has proven time and again its ability to successfully face natural disasters in the past. It will continue holding meetings and adopt a collective approach to tackle such disasters in the future, he said, claiming that Odisha has become a role model for the entire country in disaster management.

The consultation, hosted by Reliance Foundation and UN India, held its first meeting in Bhubaneswar, where stakeholders exchanged views on developing an early warning system to address natural disasters.

Referring to the recent severe cyclonic storm Dana that hit the Odisha coast in October, the minister said that the state government has shared its experience and exchanged ideas with other stakeholders. The state also shared its lessons from handling natural disasters in the past.

“The UN remains committed to supporting efforts through our various agencies, working closely with the government, civil society, and partners like Reliance Foundation to strengthen Early Warning Systems and build community resilience,” UN-Resident Coordinator India, Shombi Sharp, said speaking on the occasion.

He added that UN India is also showcasing Odisha’s leadership in early warning systems for disaster response, a crucial story to tell and an opportunity to share best practices and knowledge with other states and countries in the Global South.

Reliance Foundation CEO, Jagannatha Kumar said as climate change drives more extreme events, there is a need to strengthen impact-based forecasting to ensure it translates more effectively to local action.

“We have witnessed the life-saving potential of early warnings while serving communities during cyclones, floods, and other extreme events. India is pioneering knowledge advancement in rapidly advancing early warning systems. We have been driving innovative solutions in early warning systems through extensive use of technology and approaches for effective reach and impact,” he said.

Experts from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh shared their best practices and highlighted the importance of strengthening collaborations.