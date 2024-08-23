Obtained sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal, CBI tells Rouse Avenue court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before a court on Friday that it had obtained sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case, sources said.

The federal probe agency produced the sanction papers before the special judge of the Rouse Avenue Court as Kejriwal’s judicial custody in the case is set to end on August 27.

Earlier, it had got sanctions to probe the Delhi chief minister in the case.

Advertisement

The probe agency has also filed a supplementary chargesheet against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing of Kejriwal’s bail plea and the hearing of his challenge against the high court’s decision in support of his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam fixing it for September 5.

The CBI formally arrested Kejriwal on June 26 in connection with an alleged corruption case linked to the excise policy scam. It has registered a separate case against the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Central probe agency claimed that the so-called ‘South Lobby’ dictated the formulation of the excise policy and that the chief minister was involved in all this.