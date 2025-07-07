Obstructing welfare schemes will invite action, warns Haryana Health Minister

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao held a public hearing at her official residence here on Monday. During the session, hundreds of people from various districts of the state presented their concerns and demands before the minister.

Minister Rao attentively listened to each complainant and directed the concerned departments to take immediate and appropriate action. The majority of grievances were related to healthcare services, including the absence of doctors, irregular supply of medicines, and requests for personal medical assistance.

Several complaints were resolved on the spot. The minister also instructed officials that no officer or employee should show negligence in matters related to public welfare.

“Listening to public concerns and resolving them promptly is a key priority of our government,” Rao stated. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, we are committed to delivering a transparent, responsive, and accountable administration.”

She further warned that strict action would be taken against any officer or employee found obstructing public welfare schemes.

Following the hearing, the minister conducted a review meeting with senior officials of the Health Department and issued directives to improve the quality of healthcare services at the grassroots level.