Objectionable pics of women travelers on Bengaluru metro posted on Instagram; FIR registered

In a shocker, unidentified men allegedly shot objectionable pictures of women on the Bengaluru metro and railway stations, and posted them on Instagram.

Most of the pictures were taken without the subjects’ permission, and once the issue was flagged by a user on social media platform X, many angry users made so much noise that eventually, it led to an FIR against unknown persons who allegedly shared photographs of women commuters on the metro without their consent.

Many women and activists demanded action against such people. They expressed concern over the incident and hoped authorities would take appropriate steps to prevent recurrence of such events anywhere in the country.

Brinda Adige, women’s rights activist, lashed out at authorities that if this handle has been there for such a long time, why has no one taken any action against such perverts.

The BNS has very strict laws and punishments against voyeurism, and why the handle was allowed to run all this while, she questioned and alleged that it is not the work of one person, but a team would be involved. And it is such a scary thing that the authorities have done nothing on their own.

The Instagram page on the handle ‘Bangalore Metro Chicks” was forced to delete the pictures, and an FIR was registered against unknown persons running the handle.

This handle had 5,605 followers, and its associated Telegram channel (1,188 subscribers), featured 13 videos, some with alarming captions like “finding beautiful girls on Namma Metro” and clips showing women being covertly followed and recorded.

Police said the images were taken inside metro coaches and on platforms. A handle on the social media platform X shared the information and flagged the Instagram account, tagging Banglaore police. Soon there was a swarm of people on X, questioning the police about the shocker and seeking action against the culprits who violated Womens’ privacy.

Another user posted on X, “The content is vulgar & objectifying.Please take action @BlrCityPolice @NCWIndia. No one deserves to be filmed and sexualised in public. Report & RT!!!!”

Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) commented on the X post calling out the Instagram page and wrote, “An FIR has been booked in this regard at Banashankari PS and investigation is taken up.”

BJP MP from Bengaluru, PC Mohan, in a post on X, wrote, “It’s a blatant violation of privacy and dignity, not just creepy but a serious crime. @BlrCityPolice, take immediate action.” Another BJP MP too took to Twitter to highlight the crime.

“Secretly photographing women in public transport is not just vile — it’s a serious crime. This is a gross violation of dignity and safety, and there must be zero tolerance for such behaviour,” wrote BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on X.