OBC reservation should be given in AMU : Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded that OBC reservation should be given in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). ” There is a debate regarding minority status of Aligarh Muslim University. How can it be possible that a university which gets budget from the Centre gives 50 per cent quota to minorities only. Besides OBCs, SC/ST children should also get reservation in this institution.But Congress and Samajwadi Party do not want this and they just need votes. They are messing around and are cheating, “he said.

The CM was addressing an election meeting here on Saturday. This was his first reaction after yesterday’s SC ruling on AMU. Addressing the gathering in support of BJP candidate Surendra Diler in Khair assembly bypolls, he said,” How does development happen if you have a public representative from the other party ? You must have seen in Haryana elections, people used to discuss various things, but people said that they want a double engine government. You have seen a wonderful confluence of heritage and development in Kashi and Ayodhya “.

He said,”We gave a university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap, the king of Aligarh whom Congress forgot”. He also said that one must have seen that a few days ago, Jammu and Kashmir assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370. Baba Saheb did not want it to be included in the Constitution, but Nehru got it included. PM Modi decided to remove Article 370.

Yogi said that development is now taking place in the country and in the state.” But some people are trying to create a stronghold of terrorism again. If Congress succeeds, it will be by dividing. That’s why I say that if you divide, you will be divided. We saw in Ayodhya. We saw in Mathura. Everything happens by sharing. If we divide like this, we will be divided. Those who divide us are your enemies and will say sweet things. If you stay united you will be safe,” he stressed.