Nursing student murdered inside MP hospital

A man assaulted a nursing student and then brutally stabbed her to death inside the District Hospital in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday afternoon.

The shocking incident has raised serious questions about security and safety inside government hospitals in MP.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 pm outside the emergency ward of the hospital.

The deceased, identified as Sandhya Chaudhary (18), had come for training at the hospital.

She was sitting on a bench outside the emergency ward when the assailant wearing a black shirt approached her.

The man first spoke to the girl, then started beating her. Moments later, he pulled out a knife, stabbed her, and then slit her throat.

The accused fled the scene, while the critically injured girl was rushed to the emergency ward, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The people and hospital staff present there informed the police.

Kotwali police station in-charge Gaurav Chatey and other officials reached the spot.

The police officials said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the hospital, and a police team has been formed to identify and arrest the assailant.