Nuh violence was pre-planned: Haryana Home Minister

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said the violence in Nuh was pre-planned, with shots even being fired from the hills.

Speaking to reporters, Vij said stones were collected on rooftops, and fronts were set up to stop the religious procession passing through Nuh.

Details about these incidents are currently being gathered, and action will be taken against the culprits, he added.

The home minister said the Nuh incident was pre-planned, as shots were fired, barricades were erected, and the entire act was conspired by someone. The event was carried out with planning, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, he said.

Vij said action will be taken for any cases registered in connection with the Nuh violence, and bulldozers could also be deployed if necessary. He said statements from individuals are being collected, and CCTV footage is being carefully reviewed.

“Journalists who were present for coverage have also been requested to provide videos and footage to the authorities for further actions,” Vij said.

He said during the religious procession, if someone recorded a video on a mobile and that individual should come forward to provide the video.

Responding to a question about the transfer of Nuh superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla who has been replaced by Bhiwani SP, Narendra Bijarniya, the minister said about two years ago, SP was posted in Nuh while the current SP was on leave during the incident.

“As a result, the SP from Bhiwani was temporarily assigned to the role, and he has now been officially designated as the permanent SP of Nuh,” he added.

Vij announced an investigation into the questions surrounding who received the intelligence input, at what level it was received, and who was informed about it.

Responding to a question about the attack on the cyber police station during the Nuh violence, he said that officials have been instructed to investigate whether the cyber police station was targeted by cybercriminals or not.

The minister said the district administration is gradually easing the curfew restrictions in Nuh. Officials are continuously assessing the situation and will gradually restore internet services as the situation normalizes. Internet access will be reinstated step by step as the conditions return to normal. he said.