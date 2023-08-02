Nuh Violence : 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6, SIT to probe Monu Manesar’s role

The death toll in the communal violence in Nuh district of Haryana has gone up to six including two home guard personnel, one cleric and three civilians.

As of now, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Thirty companies of the Haryana Police have been deployed in Nuh. This apart, 20 companies of Central Security Forces of the Central government, with three companies deployed in Palwal, two companies in Gurugram, one company in Faridabad, and a substantial deployment of 14 companies in the Nuh district.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal said a special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence and the role of Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed.

Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav, a resident of Manesar near Gurugram, is an accused in the murder of two alleged cow smugglers,Nasir and Junaid (both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan) in Bhiwani in February.

Advertisement

Nasir and Junaid were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on 15 February and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu, Haryana’s Bhiwani, the next day.

Meanwhile, the DGP said the situation in the state was under control and curfew had been relaxed for a brief period in Nuh. Gurugram is completely safe and there is no report of any violence, he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is actively working to identify those responsible for this incident and to uncover any potential conspirators.

“A search operation is underway to locate and apprehend individuals who are absconding. As of now, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. All the arrested will be sent on remand today so that more information about those involved in this incident can be obtained,” he said.

Khattar said strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in this incident. “No one will be spared. Justices for the victims and their families will be ensured,” he said.

“Any isolated incidents that occurred in other areas have been swiftly brought under control. As a result, the situation in those areas has returned to normal. Comprehensive and coordinated efforts are being made to maintain peace, security, and normalcy in the state,” the CM said.

While urging the people to maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood, the Chief Minister said that allowing tensions to escalate can have a detrimental impact on the spirit of brotherhood among the people.

He urged citizens to prioritize unity and brotherhood, as these factors are essential for the state’s overall prosperity.

Curfew was enforced in Nuh district on Monday night after clashes erupted between two groups. The police said the clash started after Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession.