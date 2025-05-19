Nuclear science needs to be harnessed for India’s sustainable development

Nuclear science has to be harnessed in all possible ways to ensure India’s sustainable development keeping in view the future requirements of the nation, eminent nuclear scientist Dr. A.K. Tyagi said.

Nuclear energy has a crucial role to play in the realm of clean power generation keeping in view the huge problem of climate change which has been threatening to affect all areas of life, Dr. Tyagi, Dean and Senior Professor at the Home Bhabha National Institute, Trombay, said while delivering the first of the series of four distinguished lectures organised by the Odisha chapter of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here on Saturday.

Advertisement

The series of lectures have been organised to mark the National Technology Day which is observed on May 11 to commemorate the country’s nuclear explosions at Pokhran between May 11 and 13 in 1998.

Advertisement

Speaking on the subject ‘Sustainable Development: Role of Nuclear Science and Technology’, Dr. Tyagi said nuclear power was a reliable and sustainable source of energy in the backdrop of India’s growing energy requirement and the need to reduce other sources of power generation to mitigate the effect of climate change.

Prof. Damodar Acharya, Chairman of INAE’s Odisha chapter and Chairman of SOA’s International Advisory Bord, welcomed Dr. Tyagi while the program was also addressed by SOA’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Prof. Subhranshu Ranjan Samantaray, Professor at IIT Bhubaneswar. Prof. Kulamani Parida, Director of SOA’s Center for Nano Science and Nano Technology, introduced the speaker while Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare) conducted the program. Prof. Renu Sharma, Additional Dean (Student Affairs) ITER gave vote of thanks in the event .

Dr. Tyagi, who is also former Director of Chemistry Group and Bio-Science Group, BARC, said there was a huge need to develop advanced reactor technologies including thorium reactors and small modular reactors to enhance efficiency and safety.

He also spoke on the diverse applications of nuclear science in fields like agriculture, medicine and material science. This included the use of radioisotopes for diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment and development of radiation processing techniques for food preservation.

Dr. Tyagi, who has been instrumental in the development of India’s nuclear program, underscored the role of nuclear technology in achieving the sustainable development goals which included contributing to the transition to a low-carbon economy through nuclear power generation.

“The world is facing an environmental crisis because of the way we handled environment over the last 200 years,” he said adding the concentration of Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere had already increased from 320 parts per million (ppm) to 430 ppm.

“Once it touches 450 ppm, the situation will be alarming,” he said while calling for all measures to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emission which is said to be the prime reason behind global warming.

The United Nations had set 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to be achieved. Focus on generation of nuclear energy can directly contribute in achieving eight of these goals, Dr. Tyagi said adding human activities over a long period of time had altered the earth’s balance.

Generation of nuclear energy causes the least pollution compared to generation of power by using coal and other fuel. India has got less deposits of uranium but vast deposits of thorium which can be put to use, he said.

The week-long distinguished lecture series is being hosted by SOA, IIT Bhubaneswar, IMMT Bhubaneswar and NISER Bhubaneswar.

The other distinguished speakers who will be delivering the lectures are Dr. Kota Harinarayana, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT (BHU) and former Project Director and Chief Designer of India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LAC), Dr. V. Naryanan, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Dr. Binay Kumar Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication System, DRDO, Ministry of Defence.

While Dr. Harinarayana will deliver his lecture at IMMT, Bhubaneswar on May 19, Dr. Narayanan and Dr. Das will be speaking at NISER Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhubaneswar on May 21 and 23 respectively.