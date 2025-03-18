IAEA chief calls for global collaboration in nuclear science

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Tuesday highlighted the importance of global collaboration in nuclear science and capacity-building.

He was inaugurating the S N Bose Building at the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing nuclear technology and global cooperation for societal and economic development using nuclear energy.

The newly inaugurated S N Bose Building, named in honour of the eminent Indian physicist Dr. Satyendra Nath Bose, will serve as an advanced hub for research and training in nuclear science and technology.

The facility houses state-of-the-art laboratories catering to GCNEP’s specialised schools, enhancing its capabilities in nuclear security, reactor technology, radiation safety, nuclear material characterisation, and radioisotope applications.

The Certificate Course on Nuclear Engineering, introduced during the event, is a six-month programme designed to provide in-depth knowledge on reactor physics, nuclear fuel cycle, radiological safety, nuclear safeguards, and emerging applications of nuclear technology.

The course is planned to be opened to all the signatories of GCNEP globally and would cater to 40 international and 10 national participants in a batch. The course aims to foster a new generation of nuclear professionals equipped to contribute to the safe, secure, and sustainable use of nuclear energy.

GCNEP Member countries reaffirmed their commitment to global nuclear collaboration, emphasising advanced reactor technologies, workforce development, education and training, and public outreach.

Discussions highlighted international partnerships, non-proliferation, and expanding bilateral cooperation. The role of nuclear energy in ensuring energy security while mitigating climate change was underscored, alongside its contributions to healthcare, cancer care, technical cooperation, and global health research.