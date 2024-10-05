NSL first Indian steel plant to be awarded 4 ISO licenses

NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) is now the first steel plant in India to be awarded four Integrated Management System (ISO) licenses simultaneously.

A significant achievement in the steel industry, the Deputy Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) presented the license certificates to Shri K Praveen Kumar, Executive Director, NSL along with the team in Kolkata on Monday.

The licenses awarded include Environmental Management System (EMS) ISO 14001; Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001; Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS) ISO 45001 and Energy Management System (EnMS) ISO 50001.

These certifications reflect the very essence of NSL’s values and its deep-rooted commitment to delivering quality, upholding safety, and safeguarding the environment. The recognition from BIS underscores the dedication of NMDC Steel Limited to meet rigorous standards and its ongoing pursuit of continuous improvement.

They embody the company’s holistic approach to sustainable steelmaking, ensuring that innovation and responsibility go hand-in-hand.

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious ISO certifications, which acknowledge not just our technical expertise, but our steadfast resolve to elevate the standards of steel production in India. This milestone strengthens our belief in the power of continuous improvement and innovation. Looking ahead, NSL is on the path to break-even and we are committed to achieving this target by Q3 FY25,” said Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NSL.

NSL is expanding its product portfolio to meet evolving market needs, driving cutting-edge research and development to foster innovation, and deepening its engagement with communities to promote social responsibility.

The BIS certifications not only position NMDC Steel Limited as a leader in quality and sustainability but also inspire the steel sector to progress with a strong sense of purpose and responsibility toward the nation and the environment.

A BIS certificate refers to a certification issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which signifies that a product meets specific quality and safety standards. The certification process involves rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure compliance with relevant Indian standards.