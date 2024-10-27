After 14 years, DSP sends new envoy to Delhi

After 14 years, Durgapur Steel Plant executives have sent their envoy to New Delhi aiming to contribute their thoughts on the national domain and also to air their grievances.

Country’s annual crude steel capacity stands at 154.27 million tonnes, which the national steel policy aims to lift to 300 MT by 2030-31. The DSP too would soon accommodate 4.73 MTPA capacity augmentation from its existing 2.20 MTPA. For its neighbour IISCO, the plan is to scale up production from 2.50 MTPA to 6.98 MTPA during the period.

Sanjay Arya of the Durgapur Steel Plant has been elected as the general secretary, Steel Executives Federation of India, the top body of 20,000-strong steel officers that had begun its journey from Kolkata in June, 1973 and Ashoke Chatterjee of DSP was its first general secretary.

SK Hazra Chowdhury was the last executive from DSP, who had assumed the charge of SEFI 14 years ago. Tamal Bhattacharjee, president, DSP Officers’ Association, during a felicitation of Arya, said, “He’s got his new assignment at the highly decisive hours when the DSP has firmed up for its ambitious mega expansion project that’s however facing a little flaws out of land requisitions.” Arya said, “There are a number of issues that need to be addressed, besides my concentrated focus on initiatives to help propelling growth, innovation and regional prosperity.”