National School of Drama to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

The National School of Drama (NSD) will stage three plays on tales of freedom on August 12, 13 and 14, ‘Jagdamba’, ‘Bapu’ and ‘Pehla Satyagrahi’. The three-day event will showcase the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi, along with that of Kasturba Gandhi and others towards the freedom struggle.

The event will be inaugurated at Abhimanch Auditorium, NSD campus by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Culture and Parliamentary Affairs).

NSD Chairman, Paresh Rawal said, “The struggles and events in the freedom struggle have their own inspirations and messages, which contemporary India can imbibe. We have to use different mediums to spread these inspirations to the masses, this platform is one of them. In these plays, from Mahatma Gandhi’s South Africa movement to Champaran, Salt Satyagraha, Non-Cooperation Movement, Dandi March Quit India Movement along with Kasturba Gandhi’s contribution towards independence will be displayed. ‘

All Covid protocols will be implemented.