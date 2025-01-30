NRLM, Panchayati Raj & Basic Education unite for anti-filariasis campaign in UP

A Mass Drug Administration (MDA) drive will kick off in Uttar Pradesh starting February 10, aiming to eradicate filariasis from the state.

The employees of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Panchayati Raj, and the Basic Education Department will collaborate closely with the Health Department to administer anti-filariasis medication.

Advertisement

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, Principal Secretary of Medical Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education, has written a letter to the heads of the three departments urging their cooperation for the MDA campaign, officials here on Thursday said.

Advertisement

The drive will be conducted in 45 blocks across 14 districts: Lucknow, Unnao, Barabanki, Amethi, Ballia, Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, and Sonbhadra. The campaign, set to run from February 10 to February 28, targets the administration of anti-filariasis medicine to all healthy individuals, excluding children under one year, pregnant women, and those with serious health conditions.

The double-engine government in the state has set an ambitious goal of making the country filariasis-free by 2027. As part of this initiative, the MDA round in the selected districts will play a critical role in achieving the target.

According to the letter, Poshan Sakhi Mission Managers and Block Managers, under the NRLM, will work in close collaboration with various state government programs.

Leading up to the MDA round, all Poshan Sakhis will conduct door-to-door visits in their respective areas to raise awareness and encourage participation in the filariasis campaign.

During the MDA round, they will also assist the medical teams by helping to persuade reluctant families to take the medicine, ensuring that everyone receives the necessary treatment. Mission Managers and Block Managers will oversee these efforts to ensure smooth execution and effectiveness.

The Panchayati Raj Department, which contributed significantly during the last MDA rounds in February and August of the previous year, is expected to continue its support this year. District Panchayat Presidents, District Panchayat Members, BDC Members, Block Pramukhs, and Pradhans will be urged to inaugurate the programme in their areas on February 10.

They will also lead by example, taking the medicine themselves and motivating others to do the same. In addition, they will assist in convincing resistant families to participate.

Additionally, the Principal Secretary has instructed the Director General of Basic Education to organise a rally in schools before the campaign. This rally will focus on educating children about filariasis, including providing information during prayer meetings.

On the day of the campaign, the children will record information about filariasis prevention in their diaries, consume the anti-filariasis medicine after their meals, and assist teachers in convincing resistant families to take the medicine.