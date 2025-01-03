NRDC, NID of Madhya Pradesh sign MoA for research & design excellence

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and National Institute of Design, Madhya Pradesh, was signed in the presence of NRDC’s Board of Directors and dignitaries from DSIR and CSIR which aims to promote innovation, research, and design excellence, marking a significant step toward advancing India’s design landscape.

The MoA exchange symbolises NRDC’s ongoing efforts to create a design facility that supports startups incubated at the NRDC incubation centre and serves other stakeholders across the country.

Advertisement

The occasion was the unveiling of the Design Clinic Facility at the 71st Foundation Day of the NRDC at its headquarters here. NRDC is currently under the administrative control of the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India.

Advertisement

Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary of DSIR and Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), presided over the event and inaugurated the Design Clinic Facility in partnership with the National Institute of Design, Madhya Pradesh. This state-of-the-art centre is designed to support startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and foster design innovation across industries. Inaugurated by Dr Kalaiselvi, the facility promises to be a game-changer for India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. It will be an integral part of the one-stop-shop solution being developed by NRDC to support startups.”

During the ceremony, Cmde Amit Rastogi (Retd.), CMD of NRDC, shared the Corporation’s rich legacy of fostering technological excellence and driving India’s self-reliance by promoting innovation and supporting the startup ecosystem. He also reflected on NRDC’s pivotal role in bridging the gap between technological advancements and their application in industry, highlighting the Corporation’s commitment to fostering an innovation-driven economy.

In her address, Dr N Kalaiselvi, underscored the importance of research, innovation, and collaboration in shaping the future of India’s R&D ecosystem, role that NRDC can play in Anusandhan National research Foundation, deeper engagement between NRDC & CSIR and much more. Her address provided a vision for the role that organizations like NRDC will continue to play in supporting India’s self-reliance.

NRDC, a premier organisation dedicated to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, has granted one crore funding to Adiuvo Diagnostics Pvt Ltd under the Technology Development and Validation (TDVC) Scheme. This funding, provided in exchange for equity, underscores NRDC’s commitment to fostering the growth of startups and MSMEs in the field of advanced diagnostics, helping them scale and bring innovative solutions to market.

Further, NRDC’s Best Employee Awards were presented to outstanding staff members who have consistently contributed to the Corporation’s success.

A one-minute silence was observed in memory of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who recently passed away, for his contributions and service to the nation.