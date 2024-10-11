NPG under PM GatiShakti evaluates 5 key infra projects

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti held its 81st meeting to evaluate five important infrastructure projects. These projects were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

The meeting , convened under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur, discussed projects pertaining to Vrindavan Bypass in Uttar Pradesh; Sandalpur-Badi Road in Madhya Pradesh; Junnar-Taleghar Road in Maharashtra; Bhimashankar – Rajgurunagar Road in Maharashtra; and Development of a New Integrated Terminal Building & Allied Infrastructure, Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Vrindavan Bypass, a greenfield project, involves the construction of a 16.75 km Vrindavan Bypass, connecting NH-44 to the Yamuna Expressway. This project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Vrindavan by providing a direct route between NH-44 and Yamuna Expressway, significantly reducing travel time from 1.5 hours to 15 minutes. The construction of a 4-lane highway on the Sandalpur- Badi Road in MP, part of NH-146B, spanning 142.26 km in the state aims to improve connectivity between Indore and Jabalpur.

Junnar-Taleghar Road in Maharashtra involves road upgrade of a 55.94 km stretch from Junnar to Taleghar in Pune, Maharashtra. The key objective of the project is to enhance connectivity between Bhimashankar, Junnar, Bankarphata, and NH-61, enhancing the movement of cargo and passengers. The Bhimashankar – Rajgurunagar Road aims to improve the road infrastructure over a 60.45 km stretch in Pune, Maharashtra.

Development of a New Integrated Terminal Building & Allied Infrastructure, Budgam, J&K involves construction of a new integrated terminal building and allied infrastructure at Srinagar Airport in Budgam. The expansion includes constructing a new terminal building across 71,500 square meters of area, accommodating 2,900 peak hours of passenger traffic and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers. Additional works include the extension of the apron with new parking bays, city-side parking facilities, and the construction of residential quarters for AAI staff and CISF barracks.