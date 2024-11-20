NPG evaluates 228 projects of Rs 15.89 lakh crore so far: Data

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM Gati Shakti convened 83 meetings, during which 228 projects, with an estimated cumulative cost of Rs 15.89 lakh crore, have been evaluated, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

Out of these 228 projects, the number of projects falling under different ministries are MNRE (10), MoHUA (12), MoPNG (4), MoPSW (3), MoR (85), MoRTH (108), NICDC (12), MoCA (3).

It said significant progress has been made under the National Logistics Policy as well.

The Service Improvement Group (SIG) is well established with the involvement of 36 business associations in the field of logistics, So far, 15 SIGs have been held and of 126 issues received, 71 issues have been resolved.

Sectoral Plans for Efficient Logistics (SPEL) is being developed to address sector-specific needs and streamline the movement of bulk and break-bulk cargo. Till now, SPEL for Coal has been notified and finalized for Cement sector.

Further, Unified Logistics Integrated Platform (ULIP) has integrated 34 logistics-related digital systems /portals across 11 Ministries / Departments to streamline doing business in the logistics sector. For tracking and tracing 100% of India’s containerized EXIM cargo, the Logistics Data Bank (LDB), has been developed.

Notably, the ‘Guidelines for Preparing City Logistics Plans for Indian Cities’ was also launched on October 15 to help cities customize their logistics planning according to unique visions, objectives, and local characteristics.

Commerce Ministry said that over the past three years, PMGS NMP has achieved commendable milestones.

The NMP platform has integrated 1685 data layers from States/UTs (959) and 44 Central Ministries/Departments (726). Through its robust inter-ministerial institutional framework, PM GatiShakti is revolutionizing India’s infrastructure planning.

In the financial year 2022-23, a total of 71 projects were evaluated, amounting to Rs 4.95 Lakh Crore. Following that, in the financial year 2023-24, 74 projects were assessed, with a combined worth of Rs 8.45 Lakh Crore. So far in 2024, 83 projects have been evaluated, totaling Rs 2.49 Lakh Crore.