Now restaurants will be open 24 hours in Haryana: Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that restaurants will soon remain open 24 hours in Haryana. There will be no restriction on them to close at night.

This decision has been taken today in the meeting of various departments chaired by Chautala. Labour and Food, Civil Supplies Minister, Anoop Dhanak was also present in the meeting.

The office bearers of the Restaurants union across the state had recently met the deputy CM Chautala and demanded the state government to allow them to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours (around the clock) so that people can get food as per their convenience. In this regard, Chautala had called upon a meeting of various departments today.

Chautala directed the officers that keeping in mind the convenience of the restaurants and the general public, the restaurant owners of the state who want to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours in future, can keep them open.

He said no one can force them to shut down, but they will have to register with the labour department and follow other terms and conditions (Section 9 and 10 of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958).

The Deputy CM further said if any restaurant owner feels that someone is harassing them unnecessarily, they can register their complaint through email on e-mail id hepcharyana@gmail.com.